New York Fashion Week: Prabal Gurung’s colourful collection gets people talking

Prabal Gurung already has an illustrious clientele in Michelle Obama and Kate Middleton, among the many international celebrities, but now he's added yet another feather to his rather flambouyant cap, and that is getting Gloria Steinem to her very first fashion show. The feminist author and activist was a front-row guest at Gurung's runway show Sunday night, sitting two seats from Huma Abedin, the longtime top Hillary Clinton aide.

Steinem even posted about it on Instagram, saying: "There's a first time for everything, even at 83." She added that Gurung was "a kind man doing great work in fashion and beyond."



Supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid also walked for Gurung's collection.

Gurung, who bowed his head in salute to Steinem during his own lap down the runway, has long been a vocal supporter of feminism. At his February show, he came out wearing a T-shirt that said, "This Is What a Feminist Looks Like." His other models wore shirts with slogans like "The Future Is Female" and "Nevertheless, She Persisted." Gurung said then that he'd been inspired by the women's march he attended in New York in January.

At Sunday's show, Gurung said backstage that the title of his collection, "Stronger In Color, When Dreamers Awake," was literal and metaphorical.

"Literally the collection is very colourful — it's spring," he said. "But more than that, what I wanted to talk about was the colours in our world. Politically, socially ... when we have (all colours) represented, that's when the world becomes an interesting place, a beautiful place to live."

He noted that the casting of his show was especially diverse this season — ethnically, in size and in gender. "That's what the collection is all about," he said.