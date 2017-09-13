New York Fashion Week: Naeem Khan brings nath to the runway, Ralph Lauren showcases his vintage sports car collection for thrill

Indian- American designer Naeem Khan (right) showcased his Spring/Summer 2018 collection at the New York fashion Week. His collection had a wide range of bright coloured outfits but the standout were the fashion accessories like floral head accessories and naths (nose rings). (Image: AP)

Fringes and ruffled outfits took the centre stage. Fringed gowns, dramatic sleeves, metallic gowns, each of the outfits were classy and elegant. (Image: AP)

Some gowns were flowy and colourful with intricate detailing. The gowns looked easy-breezy. (Image: AP)

Statement fashion accessories like the silver naths and earrings were spotted on almost all the models. Even the flowery hair accessories channeled his summer/spring ready collection. (Image: AP)

Silver was not only the colour of naths but silver coloured gowns with beautiful detailing. Most of the gowns were embellished and flamboyant. (Image: AP)

Colourful hair accessories and pretty earrings made the models look festive-ready. (Image: AP)

Naeem Khan used fringes and lace work detailing on many of the dresses. (Image: AP)

Designer Donna Karan of DKNY embraces legendary designer Ralph Lauren at the latter's event. In his collection, red, yellow and black were the most prominent colours. He also showcased four of his automobiles from his own private garage. (Image: AP)

Supermodels Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid walked for the master designer. The designer used his signature materials patent leather and high gloss silk for the outfits. (Image: AP)

Guests and models were left in awe of Ralph Lauren's priceless possessions, his cars. Especially, his Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic (left). (Image: AP)

Female models were spotted wearing gray houndstooth and plaid suits while male models were mostly seen in black and yellow coloured jackets and coats. (Image: AP)

A starry night: Hollywood actress Katie Holmes (right) and other A-listers including Diane Keaton and Jessica Chastain were present at the Ralph Lauren show. (Image: AP)

Ralph Lauren's men’s collection titled Purple Label collection was unveiled at the show. The monogrammed jackets looked straight of the racing world. From the women's collection, long coats and biker jackets stole the show. (Image: AP)