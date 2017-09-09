Only in Express
New York Fashion Week: Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Karlie Kloss walk the ramp for Brandon Maxwell

Published on September 9, 2017 10:17 pm
  • Brandon Maxwell, New York Fashion Week, NYFW

    Fashion designer Brandon Maxwell used denim for the first time ever as he showcased a classic American style in bold colors with a hint of nostalgia for his Spring/Summer 2018 collection at an offsite venue of New York Fashion Week: The Shows. (Photos and text: Reuters)

  • Karlie Kloss, Brandon Maxwell, New York Fashion Week, NYFW

    Maxwell booked some of the biggest names in the industry for his show including Karlie Kloss. (Photo: Reuters)

  • Gigi Hadid, Brandon Maxwell, New York Fashion Week, NYFW

    Model Gigi Hadid walked the ramp for Brandon Maxwell along with Karlie Kloss. (Photo: Reuters)

  • Bella Hadid, Brandon Maxwell, New York Fashion Week, NYFW

    Sister Bella Hadid, joined in on the fun too. (Photo: Reuters)

  • Jeremy Scott, New York Fashion Week, NYFW

    The third day of New York Fashion Week had Jeremy Scott, once known as the bad boy of fashion, celebrating 20 years of success and bringing together a bevy of supermodels past and present. He celebrated the anniversary by going back to his own past, looking at key moments of his career and updating the looks for the collection. (Photos: Reuters, Text: AP)

  • Jeremy Scott, New York Fashion Week, NYFW, Gigi Hadid

    Also walking in the show wa supermodel Gigi Hadid. (Photo: Reuters, Text: AP)

  • New York Fashion Week, Bibhu Mphapatra, NYFW

    Models walk the ramp for Bibhu Mohapatra at New York Fashion Week. (Photos: Reuters)

  • New York Fashion Week, NYFW

    Models walk the ramp for Maison the Faux at New York Fashion Week. (Photos: Reuters)

