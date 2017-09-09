New York Fashion Week: Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Karlie Kloss walk the ramp for Brandon Maxwell

Fashion designer Brandon Maxwell used denim for the first time ever as he showcased a classic American style in bold colors with a hint of nostalgia for his Spring/Summer 2018 collection at an offsite venue of New York Fashion Week: The Shows. (Photos and text: Reuters)

Maxwell booked some of the biggest names in the industry for his show including Karlie Kloss. (Photo: Reuters)

Model Gigi Hadid walked the ramp for Brandon Maxwell along with Karlie Kloss. (Photo: Reuters)

Sister Bella Hadid, joined in on the fun too. (Photo: Reuters)

The third day of New York Fashion Week had Jeremy Scott, once known as the bad boy of fashion, celebrating 20 years of success and bringing together a bevy of supermodels past and present. He celebrated the anniversary by going back to his own past, looking at key moments of his career and updating the looks for the collection. (Photos: Reuters, Text: AP)

Also walking in the show wa supermodel Gigi Hadid. (Photo: Reuters, Text: AP)

Models walk the ramp for Bibhu Mohapatra at New York Fashion Week. (Photos: Reuters)