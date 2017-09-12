Only in Express
  • New York Fashion Week: Carolina Herrera keeps it colourful, Helmut Lang opts for edgy outfits

New York Fashion Week: Carolina Herrera keeps it colourful, Helmut Lang opts for edgy outfits

Published on September 12, 2017 9:44 pm
    Famous fashion designer Carolina Herrera played with a mix of brighter colours and various shades and hues. (Image: AP)

    It was a rainbow of colors. Stripes made for a dominant style statement. (Image: AP)

    Strapless gowns were a striking feature at the runaway. (Image: AP)

    Again brighter hues and different printed gowns were the highlight. (Image: AP)

    Not only only stripes and bright colors, metallics too made their way on the runaway. (Image: AP)

    Supermodel Lily Aldridge, Nicky Hilton and Michelle Monaghan attended the show. (Image: AP)

    Last evening Shayne Oliver made his debut as the designer behind Helmut Lang at New York Fashion Week. Helmut Langs's new editor Isabella Burley is taking care of all the creative work of the brand. She is signing up designers who will work on solo collections. And she took the first step with Shayne Oliver, the mastermind behind Hood By Air. (Image: AP)

    The rolled up newsprint leather tote bag was was spotted on various models. (Image: AP)

    Bags and shoes were the highlight of the event. Oliver has come up with a lot of options for hugely oversized bags, briefcases and shoes. (Image: AP)

    The designer chose monochrome colors over brighter ones. The outfits were mostly of white, black and red color. (Image: AP)

    Buckle belts were one of the dominant fashion accessories spotted on the Helmut Lang runaway. (Image: AP)

    Caps, square shaped nails with Helmut written over it and fiery bold red lips were a standout. (Image: AP)

