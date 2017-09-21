Navratri 2017: Puja, music, dance and food, how India is celebrating Navaratri

Navratri or Navaratri, is a nine-day long festival that is observed across India during the autumn season.The celebration includes stage decorations, recitals of stories and legend, chanting of scriptures, fasts and dance. During Navratri, different customs are followed in different regions of the country, while some devotees observe fasts and organise over-night prayers for the deity, others celebrate the victory of the Goddess through Garba and Dandiya dances. Here is a collection of pictures showing people celebrating the vibrant festival all across the country. Devotee pays obeisance at a historical temple on the first day of the nine-day long Navratri festival in Amritsar. (Source: PTI/Reuters)