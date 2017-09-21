Only in Express
Navratri 2017: Puja, music, dance and food, how India is celebrating Navaratri

Updated on September 22, 2017 10:03 am
    Navratri or Navaratri, is a nine-day long festival that is observed across India during the autumn season.The celebration includes stage decorations, recitals of stories and legend, chanting of scriptures, fasts and dance. During Navratri, different customs are followed in different regions of the country, while some devotees observe fasts and organise over-night prayers for the deity, others celebrate the victory of the Goddess through Garba and Dandiya dances. Here is a collection of pictures showing people celebrating the vibrant festival all across the country. Priests perform rituals as the scion of the Mysore royal family Palace on the first day of the Navaratri. (Source: PTI/Reuters)

    Devotees take part in a Kalash Yatra on the first day of Navratri festival in Surat. (Source: PTI)

    An illuminated view of Jhandewalan Temple during the first day of the Navratri festival in New Delhi. (Source: PTI)

    Artists perform during a procession on the occasion of the first day of Navratri festival at Katra, about 45 kms from Jammu. (Source: PTI)

    Pilgrims on their way to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi temple on the first day of Navratri festival, in Katra, Jammu. (Source: PTI)

    Devotee pays obeisance at a historical temple on the first day of the nine-day long Navratri festival in Amritsar. (Source: PTI/Reuters)

    Devotees take a holy dip in the Ganges river on the first day of Navratri, a nine day festival where devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga, in Allahabad. (Source: Reuters)

    A tattoo sketched on the back of a woman is pictured in preparations for Garba, a popular folk dance performed during Navratri. (Source: Reuters)

    Devotees pay obeisance at a historical temple on the first day of Navratri in Amritsar. (Source: PTI)

    Devotees stand in a line to offer milk at a temple in Amritsar. (Source: PTI)

