Navratri 2017: People gear up for Navratri celebrations with shopping and Garba across India
The festive season is here and everyone seems to be getting into the groove of it. Right from stocking up new 'Garba' wear and 'vrat' dishes, women are all set to welcome Goddess Durga. Navratri is a nine-day-long festival celebrated by Hindus, though celebrations vary according to the region. This year, Navratri begins on September 21 and ends on September 29, and Dussehra falls on September 30. Click through for some colourful images of revellers practising the folk dance of Garba ahead of Navratri in Ahmadabad. (Source: AP)
In Mumbai ladies indulge in shopping for the Navratri festivals. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)
A Navratri reveller tries a new Dandyia dance costume at a shop before the festivity begins in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)
A Mumbai salesman folds new Dandyia dance costumes at a shop before Navratri begins. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)
Ladies in Mumbai try new Garba costumes before the festival begins. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)
Performers dressed in traditional attire pose before performing Garba in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Source: Reuters)
Gujarat is known for organising huge dance get-togethers called Navratri Nights or Dandiya Nights during this festive season. (Source: AP)