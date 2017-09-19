Navratri 2017: People gear up for Navratri celebrations with shopping and Garba across India

The festive season is here and everyone seems to be getting into the groove of it. Right from stocking up new 'Garba' wear and 'vrat' dishes, women are all set to welcome Goddess Durga. Navratri is a nine-day-long festival celebrated by Hindus, though celebrations vary according to the region. This year, Navratri begins on September 21 and ends on September 29, and Dussehra falls on September 30. Click through for some colourful images of revellers practising the folk dance of Garba ahead of Navratri in Ahmadabad. (Source: AP)