National Handloom Day 2017: 10 types of Indian saris you should own

The love story of a woman and her saris is magical. The six-yard garment can completely metamorphose the look of a woman and give her a distinct identity. The sari has a long history and is representative of a distinct culture in which woven and texture-with-pattern garment appealed more owing to its aesthetics and simplicity. Of saris, woven handloom saris are a notch apart, what with the stunning designs and weaves that showcase the skill and hard work that weavers put into them. They also showcase the history and culture of the place of their origin, which not only make them a delight to wear, but a sort of historical symbol. Ever since 2015, August 7 has been celebrated as National Handloom Day in India and this year we pay homage to the elegant sari. We list out 10 different types of handloom saris that will inspire you to drape one and perhaps better, even buy a couple.

Kanjeevaram or Kancheepuram Silk: Made in the Kanchipuram region of Tamil Nadu, Kancheepuram silk are often hailed as the South Indian version of the Banarasi saris. And true to the comparison, these saris are not only breathtaking but also make a perfect choice to wear at a wedding or similar occasions.

Banarasi Saris: The beauty and charm of Banarasi saris from Varnasi, need little introduction. Its intricate designs and gold and silver zari designs make it one of the most sought-after variety of saris and are often worn by brides on their wedding day.

Tussar Silk: Known by various names like Tushar, Tassar, Tussore, Tasar, Tussur, Tussar silk is considered more textured than mulberry silk and has shorter fibres. It has a gold sheen and lends an extremely dignified look to the wearer.

Baluchuri Saris: Originated in Bengal, Baluchuri saris are known for their mythological deigns. It was mainly produced in Murshidabad but at present other surrounding places of West Bengal also produce Baluchari saris.

Chanderi Silk: This traditional sari made in Madhya Pradesh is light, comfortable and gorgeous. However, it is not dull one bit. It has a sheen and will make even the most fussiest sari-wearer happy.

Bandhani Saris: Bandhani saris are known for their tie and dye designs and both Gujarat and Rajasthan are famous for their fantastic collection.

Muga Silk: Muga silk is a variety of the Assam silk and is product of the silkworm Antheraea assamensis found in Assam. Muga silk are not only beautiful but also extremely durable.

Kantha Stitch: Kantha is a type of embroidery famous in states like West Bengal and Odisha. Kantha saris are characterised by simple running stitches used to create extensive designs.

Sambalpuri Silk: Produced in different districts in Odisha, Sambalpuri silk is a traditional handwoven ikat that incorporates different motifs in its designs. It is extremely comfortable and can be easily draped.