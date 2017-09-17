5 reasons why Narendra Modi’s kurta-jacket combo is the best Indian wear for all occasions

Indian politicians have never been known to have a great sense of style, unlike their international counterparts. If you ask us, it does not really matter because it's not a criteria to determine their capabilities in serving the country. But dressing up well has never killed anyone, and since we are such sticklers for fashion that an appreciative or critical eye is inevitable. No one is spared from our assessment, not even Narendra Modi. On the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at the times he impressed us with his 'cotton kurta and Nehru jacket combo' and why Indian men should take inspiration from him. (Photo: PTI)

Comfort: First things first, a cotton kurta-pyjama is the most comfortable thing to wear. It's airy and light and perfect for the different and mostly hot seasons in India. If nothing else, it's good for your skin. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Colour game: Leading fashion designer Ashish N Soni in an interview with indianexpress.com once revealed how Indian men don't experiment with colours and how it would be nice to see them try out brighter shades, moving away from the neutral tones. We aren't sure how many men would actually take up his advice but it would be good to see a splash of colours. Look at Modi, he doesn't shy away from trying different shades. (Photo: PTI)

Make in India initiative: Since Narendra Modi is the one to launch the Make in India initiative, it's only expected of him that he 'practise what he preach' and extend his support to all the talented craftsmen and Indian designers out there. And as an Indian, it's your duty to do the same. From a fashion point of view, look at all the master craftsmanship you will be able to flaunt!