Nagaland is currently hosting the annual Hornbill Festival with a plethora of cultural performances, displays of sacrificial rituals, war dances, fire-making rituals, farewell songs with a fun packed part where people compete with each other to eat pineapple and Naga chilli. The festival has about a lakh people in attendance who come to watch the performances. There is a crafts section for those wanting to delve a little deeper into the Naga arts. Check out some pictures from the fest to get a glimpse of what really it is all about. (Source: Express Photo by Kallol De)