Only in Express
  • MTV VMAs 2017: Heidi Klum to Demi Lovato, it was SHEER style power on the red carpet

MTV VMAs 2017: Heidi Klum to Demi Lovato, it was SHEER style power on the red carpet

Updated on August 28, 2017 9:42 pm
  • MTV VMA Red carpet, MTV Music video awards, Red Carpet, Katy Perry, Kesha, Heidi Klum, Indian express, Indian express news

    The annual MTV Video Music Awards night not only recognises the hard work put in by musicians in the popular entertainment industry, but over the years, the VMA red carpet has also played host to some of the most edgy fashion trends ruling the music arena, and this year was no different. But what was noticeable this Sunday night was the sheer number of sheer gowns. From Heidi Klum and Demi Lovato to Vanessa Hugdens and Paris Jackson, the stars of the evening rocked it out in see-through, jaw-dropping ensembles. Take a look at some of them here. (Source: Reuters)

  • MTV VMA Red carpet, MTV Music video awards, Red Carpet, Katy Perry, Kesha, Heidi Klum, Indian express, Indian express news

    Alessandra Ambrosio mini dress with lots of cutouts and sheer panels was one of the most interesting outfits of the evening, and she carried it off superbly. (Source: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

  • MTV VMA Red carpet, MTV Music video awards, Red Carpet, Katy Perry, Kesha, Heidi Klum, Indian express, Indian express news

    Demi Lovato gave off some very mixed vibes in this sheer black Zuhair Murad ensemble with a Middle Eastern touch. (Source: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

  • MTV VMA Red carpet, MTV Music video awards, Red Carpet, Katy Perry, Kesha, Heidi Klum, Indian express, Indian express news

    Hailey Baldwin wowed everyone with a stunning sheer, crystal-encrusted jumpsuit with a plunging neckline by Zuhair Murad. (Source: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

  • MTV VMA Red carpet, MTV Music video awards, Red Carpet, Katy Perry, Kesha, Heidi Klum, Indian express, Indian express news

    Heidi Klum looked every bit stunning in this Dundas statuette gown. (Source: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

  • MTV VMA Red carpet, MTV Music video awards, Red Carpet, Katy Perry, Kesha, Heidi Klum, Indian express, Indian express news

    Possibly wearing one of the most interesting pieces in the evening was Paris Jackson in this sheer Dior dress with what seems to be an African motif on the bust, and the world map on the skirt and knickers. (Source: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

  • MTV VMA Red carpet, MTV Music video awards, Red Carpet, Katy Perry, Kesha, Heidi Klum, Indian express, Indian express news

    Bebe Rexha was all glimmer and glitter in this beaded LaBourjoisie gown. (Source: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

  • MTV VMA Red carpet, MTV Music video awards, Red Carpet, Katy Perry, Kesha, Heidi Klum, Indian express, Indian express news

    Vanessa Hugdens in this Yanina Couture sheer panelled dress had many confused. (Source: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

  • MTV VMA Red carpet, MTV Music video awards, Red Carpet, Katy Perry, Kesha, Heidi Klum, Indian express, Indian express news

    Channelling her inner rockstar in this Rodarte outfit was Millie Bobby Brown. (Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • MTV VMA Red carpet, MTV Music video awards, Red Carpet, Katy Perry, Kesha, Heidi Klum, Indian express, Indian express news

    Amber Rose gave out a very Kim Kardashian-esque vibe in this sheer black, body-hugging gown. (Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

  • MTV VMA Red carpet, MTV Music video awards, Red Carpet, Katy Perry, Kesha, Heidi Klum, Indian express, Indian express news

    Kesha gave a throwback prom look in this Monsoori princess gown. (Source: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

  • MTV VMA Red carpet, MTV Music video awards, Red Carpet, Katy Perry, Kesha, Heidi Klum, Indian express, Indian express news

    Katy Perry looked uber chic in a one-shoulder white Stephane Rolland gown with a sheer panel. (Source: AP)

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express