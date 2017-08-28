MTV VMAs 2017: Heidi Klum to Demi Lovato, it was SHEER style power on the red carpet

The annual MTV Video Music Awards night not only recognises the hard work put in by musicians in the popular entertainment industry, but over the years, the VMA red carpet has also played host to some of the most edgy fashion trends ruling the music arena, and this year was no different. But what was noticeable this Sunday night was the sheer number of sheer gowns. From Heidi Klum and Demi Lovato to Vanessa Hugdens and Paris Jackson, the stars of the evening rocked it out in see-through, jaw-dropping ensembles. Take a look at some of them here. (Source: Reuters)

Alessandra Ambrosio mini dress with lots of cutouts and sheer panels was one of the most interesting outfits of the evening, and she carried it off superbly. (Source: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

Demi Lovato gave off some very mixed vibes in this sheer black Zuhair Murad ensemble with a Middle Eastern touch. (Source: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

Hailey Baldwin wowed everyone with a stunning sheer, crystal-encrusted jumpsuit with a plunging neckline by Zuhair Murad. (Source: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

Heidi Klum looked every bit stunning in this Dundas statuette gown. (Source: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

Possibly wearing one of the most interesting pieces in the evening was Paris Jackson in this sheer Dior dress with what seems to be an African motif on the bust, and the world map on the skirt and knickers. (Source: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

Bebe Rexha was all glimmer and glitter in this beaded LaBourjoisie gown. (Source: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

Vanessa Hugdens in this Yanina Couture sheer panelled dress had many confused. (Source: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

Channelling her inner rockstar in this Rodarte outfit was Millie Bobby Brown. (Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Amber Rose gave out a very Kim Kardashian-esque vibe in this sheer black, body-hugging gown. (Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Kesha gave a throwback prom look in this Monsoori princess gown. (Source: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)