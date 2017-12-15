1 / 9

Jitesh Singh Deo from Lucknow on December 14 bagged the Mr India World 2017 title. He will represent India at the Mr World competition. The finale of the gala sponsored by Peter Engand, was held at Bandra Fort in Mumbai. It was judged by Bollywood's "Queen" Kangana Ranaut, designer Manish Malhotra and tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi among others. An actor, he loves travelling, swimming, and outdoor sports, and he believes in the mantra, "Be the change you want to see in the world", according to the pageant's official website. Here are more pictures from Mr India 2017's red carpet. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)