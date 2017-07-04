Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma, Drashti Dhami: Stylish TV stars you can take fashion inspiration from

Fashion is a way of living, and television actors are also in the limelight for their spectacular style statement. From Mouni Roy to Divyanka Tripathi and Drashti Dhami, here are some of the most fashionable TV stars that you simply can't miss. With their unique dressing sense adding a hint of charm in the eyes of fashion connoisseurs, isn't it time to take inspiration from their fashion wardrobe?



MOUNI ROY: Love all things fashionable? It's a pity if you aren't following the Naagin actress on Instagram. From stylish dresses to summer crop tops, Roy loves experimenting with outfits and her pictures are the perfect way to go for a virtual vacation. (Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

KRITIKA KAMRA: The actress, who first came into the limelight as Aarohi in the TV show Kitani Mohabbat Hai, is quite a glam girl on Instagram and really good with eye make-up. From adding the smokey touch to using soft colours and trying out the dark shades, Kamra looks spectacular in her pictures. (Source: Kritika Kamra/Instagram)

NIA SHARMA: The actress has quite a huge fan following for her glamorous avatar. While she is seen in salwar suits and saris in her TV series, Sharma looks equally ravishing in western wear. (Source: Nia Sharma/Instagram)

DRASHTI DHAMI: The 32-year-old is quite a popular face on television, and is immensely popular among her fans for her lively and sprightly dressing sense. (Source: Drashti Dhami/Instagram)

SRITI JHA: The actress revels in her cool and casual attires, and loves to keep it simple. Flashing an innocent smile, she looks stylish and sober at the same time. (Source: Sriti Jha/Instagram)

DIVYANKA TRIPATHI: The actress, who has a huge fan following for her role in Ye Hai Mohabbatein, is also quite famous for her ethnic wear. From anarkalis to lehengas and gowns, she knows how to get it right. (Source: Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram)

TRIDHA CHOUDHARY: Not just on-screen, the actress has quite an exquisite style off-screen too. She can be mostly seen in colourful dresses and casual wear. (Source: Erica Fernandes/Instagram)

ERICA FERNANDES: When it comes to flaunting kurtas with distinct designs, Fernandes knows how to wear it with poise and panache. (Source: Erica Fernandes/Instagram)

NITI TAYLOR: Cute and bubbly, Taylor has quite a spectacular dressing sense. Short dresses with sports shoes seem to be at the top of her priority list nowadays. (Source: Niti Taylor/Instagram)