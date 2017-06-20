Dramatic, stunning, beautiful pictures of the monsoon sky for when you’re cooped up in office

It would, perhaps, be not an overstretch to say that monsoon, for most us, is a season close to our heart. After the sweltering and scorching summer, rain is all that we look forward to. Along with our moods, monsoon also transforms the scenery around us - urban or rural. Everything looks different and so does the sky. The dark clouds give a rather eerie and dramatic appeal as we often lose ourselves gazing at the beauty. Too many poems and songs have been written on the season, and not without reasons. We bring to you 20 gorgeous pictures of the dramatic monsoon sky.



(Source: nandagopalrajan/Instagram)