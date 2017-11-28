1 / 10

Manushi Chhillar was crowned Miss World 2017, leaving the judges and the rest of the world enthralled with her charm, disarming smile and quick presence of mind. And when she took part in the media interaction in Delhi, she spoke to them about her plans on contributing to the society and how she intends to bring menstrual awareness in India. Wearing a Tarun Tahiliani creation, Chhillar looked beautiful. Her impeccable sense of fashion is really interesting and we can't wait to see more of this beauty. (Photo: APH IMAGES)