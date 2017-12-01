1 / 11

Miss World Manushi Chhillar has been on a roll these days. Ever since she got back to India after being crowned the winner at the prestigious beauty pageant, the 20-year-old stunner has managed to give us a series of fashion goals, mainly in traditional wear, in the short span of a week. While she proved she is a beauty with brains at the pageant, closer home her sartorial choices have shown us why she is was deserving of the crown more than anybody else. Armed with an alluring smile, Chhillar has been clad by the who's who of the Indian fashion industry, namely Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani, Monisha Jaising, Gauri and Nainika, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, among others. While she carries out her official appearances with charm and grace, here is a lowdown of the beauty's best fashion statements ever since she landed in the country.