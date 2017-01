Miss Universe 2017: Stunning traditional costumes at the beauty pageant

More than 86 women from all over the world gathered in Manila on Thursday to compete in the Miss Universe beauty contest that will culminate in a coronation in the Philippines capital on Monday (January 30). Crowds packed the Mall of Asia Arena as each candidate showcased her swimsuits, evening gowns and national costumes in front of the judges. Click through to see some of the stunning national costumes worn by the contestants.

Miss Universe contestant Sari Nakazawa of Japan parades in costume during the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe beauty pageant at the Mall of Asia Arena Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 in suburban Pasay city south of Manila, Philippines. (Source: AP)

Miss Universe candidate from China Li Zhen Ying competes during a national costume preliminary competition in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines January 26, 2017. (Source: Reuters)

Miss Universe candidate from Myanmar Htet Htet Htun wears a costume depicting "Burmese Puppetry" as she competes during a national costume preliminary competition in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines. (Source: Reuters)

Miss Universe candidate from Guyana Soyini Fraser competes during a national costume preliminary competition. (Source: Reuters)

Miss Universe candidate from Germany Johanna Acs competes during a national costume preliminary competition. (Source: Reuters)

Miss Universe candidate from Dominican Republic Sal Garcia competes during a national costume preliminary competition. (Source: Reuters)

Miss Universe candidate from France Iris Mittenaere competes during a national costume preliminary competition. (Source: Reuters)

Miss Universe candidate from Vietnam Le Hang competes during a national costume preliminary competition. (Source: Reuters)

Miss Universe candidate from Colombia Andrea Tovar competes during a national costume preliminary competition. (Source: Reuters)

Miss Universe candidate from Portugal Flavia Brito competes during a national costume preliminary competition. (Source: Reuters)

Miss Universe candidate from Puerto Rico Brenda Jimenez competes during a national costume preliminary competition. (Source: Reuters)

Miss Universe candidate from Panama Keity Drennan competes during a national costume preliminary competition. (Source: Reuters)

Miss Universe candidate from Nicaragua Marina Jacoby competes during a national costume preliminary competition. (Source: Reuters)

Miss Universe candidate from Siera Leone Hawa Kamara competes during a national costume preliminary competition. (Source: Reuters)

Miss Universe candidate from Sweden Ida Ovmar competes during a national costume preliminary competition. (Source: Reuters)

Miss Universe candidate from Venezuela Mariam Habach competes during a national costume preliminary competition. (Source: Reuters)

Miss Universe candidate from U.S. Virgin Islands Carolyn Carter competes during a national costume preliminary competition. (Source: Reuters)

Miss Universe contestant Kezia Warouw of Indonesia performs during the preliminary for the Miss Universe beauty pageant at the Mall of Asia Arena. (Source: AP)

Miss Universe contestant Yuliana Korolkova of Russia parades in costume during the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe beauty pageant. (Source: AP)

Miss Universe contestant Roshmitha Harimurthy of India parades during the preliminary competition in the Miss Universe beauty pageant at the Mall of Asia Arena. (Source: AP)

Miss Universe contestant Noelia Freire of Spain parades in costume during the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe beauty pageant at the Mall of Asia Arena. (Source: AP)