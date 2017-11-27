1 / 14

South Africa’s Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was crowned Miss Universe on Sunday at the pageant held in Las Vegas. She hails from Western Cape Province and recently earned a business management degree from North-West University. She was crowned by by Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere during the 66th Miss Universe pageant at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. Miss Colombia Laura Hernandez and Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett made it to the final three as first and second runners-up respectively. Here is presenting more pictures from the prestigious beauty pageant. (Source: Reuters)