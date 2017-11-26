1 / 11

Shraddha Shashidhar, Indian model and the winner of Yamaha Fascino Miss Diva 2017, will be competing at the Miss Universe pageant on November 26 at Las Vegas, US. All the prelim rounds have been on for around a week, and the winner will be crowned by Miss Universe 2016, Iris Mittinaere of France, Sunday evening. While, India is rooting for Shashidhar, here are some pictures of the diva from the prelim competitions and official Miss Universe photo shoots that exhibit the stylish part of her personality. (Source: Shraddha_shashidhar/Miss Diva/Instagram/Facebook)