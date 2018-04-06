1 / 7

Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan, popularly known as Mirza Ghalib, may have been born in Agra and was a resident of Delhi, but a part of his heart always belonged to Kolkata. Yes, the famous Urdu and Persian poet, whose evocative shayaris have continued to rule hearts for over 200 years had a great fondness for this eastern city. Now, as India celebrates his 220th birth year, Kolkata's iconic street named after the poet has been turned into a living museum. One walk down the Mirza Ghalib Street, and you will find his sher-o-shayaris itched on the electrical junction (metre) boxes. Click through to see the how the poet's legacy has come alive again. (Source: Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)