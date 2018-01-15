1 / 36

The fashion industry has been making many political and social statements in the recent past. Be it the Golden Globes or the Milan Fashion Week, designers and celebrities have used it as a weapon to take a stand. The Milan Fashion week this year was all about slogans. 'Time For Change' is the common call that fashion world can expect to see emblazoned across tees, shirts and sweatshirts next fall. With designers like Miuccia Prada, Sabato Russo and Giorgio Armani displaying their collection, the ramp was an interesting blend of style statements and fashion trends. (Source: AP)