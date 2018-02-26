Milan Fashion Week 2018: Gucci brings on severed heads, Tommy Hilfiger gets racey
The 2018 edition of the week-long Milan Fashion Week, which ends on February 27, saw the world's top designers and brands showcasing their Fall/Winter collection on the ramp. While some like Gucci went with bizarre props like baby dragons and severed heads, others such as Tommy Hilfiger transformed the runway into a race track. Giving the message of love to the industry, Dolce and Gabbana flew in their latest bags on drones symbolising robotic angels. Check out the highlights of the evet here. (Source: AP)
Model Gigi Hadid (left) and designer Tommy Hilfiger accepted applause at the end of the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Fall/Winter 2018-2019 collection, presented during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, February 25, 2018. (Source: AP)
Model Gigi Hadid wore a creation as part of the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Fall/Winter 2018-2019 collection, presented during the Milan Fashion Week. (Source: AP)
Tommy Hilfiger transformed the runway into a race track with a motor racing-themed extravaganza. (Source: AP)
A model wore a Dolce and Gabbana Women's Fall/Winter 2018-2019 creation. (Source: AP)
Designer duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana made a declaration of love to the industry with their collection on the ramp. (Source: AP)
Dolce and Gabbana models showcased gold embellished tabernacle bags, embroidered haloes, dog-collar shirting and the sacred heart. This was found on dresses, coats, and bags, which were flown in on drones. (Source: AP)
Drones carried handbags as part of the Dolce and Gabbana Women's Fall/Winter 2018-2019 collection, presented during the Milan Fashion Week. (Source: AP)
Models wore creations from the Emporio Armani Women's Fall/Winter 2018-2019 collection, presented during the Milan Fashion Week on Sunday. (Source: AP)
Giorgio Armani's collection was Tudor-inspired. Models displayed pantaloon puffball shorts and skirts were worn with over-the-knee flat lace-up boots, while jacket and shirt sleeves were balloon shaped. Those huge hats were even reminiscent of those worn by Henry VIII, as were the fitted embroidered jackets. (Source: AP)
Models on the catwalk during the Versace Women's Fall/Winter 2018-2019 collection, presented during the Milan Fashion Week on February 23. (Source: AP)
Gigi Hadid wore a creation from the Versace Women's Fall/Winter 2018-2019 collection, presented during the Milan Fashion Week. Donatella Versace wanted to show different types of Versace women through her vibrant designs this time around. She had paid to her deceased brother Gianni Versace at the last show in September. (Source: AP)
Model Bella Hadid wore a Fendi Women's Fall/Winter 2018-2019 collection creation, presented during the Milan Fashion Week, on February 22. (Source: AP)
Model Gigi Hadid walked for the Fendi Women's Fall/Winter 2018-2019 collection in Milan, on February 22. Designer Silva Fendi focused on shoulder pads through which she wanted to denote control, female strength and female identity. (Source: AP)
A model wore a Gucci Women's Fall/Winter 2018-2019 collection creation, presented during the Milan Fashion Week, on February 21. (Source: AP)
Leaving shock fashion behind, Gucci modelled their collection with models carrying baby dragons and fake severed heads. Other models carried snakes, which are a Gucci emblem, while one even had a prosthetic eye. (Source: AP)
The biggest takeaway from the Gucci show was the bizarre props that they used. (Source: AP)