The 2018 edition of the week-long Milan Fashion Week, which ends on February 27, saw the world's top designers and brands showcasing their Fall/Winter collection on the ramp. While some like Gucci went with bizarre props like baby dragons and severed heads, others such as Tommy Hilfiger transformed the runway into a race track. Giving the message of love to the industry, Dolce and Gabbana flew in their latest bags on drones symbolising robotic angels. Check out the highlights of the evet here. (Source: AP)