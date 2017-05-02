Met Gala 2017: Yes, we love Priyanka and Deepika, but here are the 15 most outrageous looks of the evening

There were many interpretations of the "Art of the In-Between" theme honoring 74-year-old Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo at the star-studded Met Gala event. This is the one red carpet that encourages celebrities to push the limits of fashion on the red carpet, and every year there are always a handful that beautifully meld art and fashion together. Sometimes, the result is a piece of wearable art, others they're statement pieces. Here are some of the whackiest from this year's gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. (Source: AP)

Rihanna in Comme des Garçons: The pop star wore what can only be described as an art piece by the evening's honouree Comme des Garcons designer Rei Kawakubo. From the petal fabric to those gladiator heels, that fierce make-up and top-knot hair, if there was a statement piece on the red carpet, this was it. (Source: AP)

Grace Hartzel in Dior: This and Katy Perry have to be the most freaky outfits of the evening. Fitting in right with the evening's theme, model Grace Hartzel looked like a female version of the Grim Reaper. (Source: AP)

Katy Perry in Maison Margiela "Artisanal": Take a deep breath because you'll need one after looking at Katy Perry's very dramatic 'bridal' look for the evening, because this piece really pushes fashion limits. (Source: AP)

Helen Lasichanh in Comme des Garcons: Helen Lasichanh with Pharrell Williams paid tribute to the designer of the evening, and how. Something tells us if we fell asleep in that comfy outfit, we'd be in for a great snooze. (Source: AP)

Nicki Minaj in H&M: Channelling her inner dominatrix, Nicki Minaj paid an homage to Rei Kawakubo with an obi belt featuring the designer's face, and that dramatic train just fit in right with the evening's trend. (Source: AP)

Rita Ora in Marchesa: Wrapped up in a pretty bow, Rita Ora looks awesome in this laced up Marchesa gown. Christmas' come early this year, and we're not complaining. (Source: AP)

Ashley Graham in Comme des Garçons: Yet another tribute to designer Rei Kawakubo, model Ashley Graham chose this dress with a corset top and floral-ruffle details across the bodice and train. (Source: AP)

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen: Last year was the year of the lace, and the twins attempted to get a boho-chic yesteryear look with these very confused outfits. Bizarre... yes! Great... no! (Source: AP)

Halle Berry in Atelier Versace: This beaded Atelier Versace sheer gown had everyone talking about the beautiful Halle Berry. We love the metallic gold appliqués that fall into a beautiful train. (Source: AP)

Kendall Jenner in La Perla: Kendall Jenner's lingerie-inspired La Perla sheer gown fits the model beautifully and we love the daring look. Kudos, girl! (Source: AP)

Celine Dion in Versace: The singer actually made her debut at the event this year wearing a very futuristic yet classic combo by Versace. The origami-inspired piece dazzled as much as the singer. (Source: AP)

Madonna in Moschino: Ready for the battlefield, Madonna's choice of this camouflage-print Moschino gown definitely turned heads. (Source: AP)

Gigi Hadid in Tommy Hilfiger: We loved this nude Tommy Hilfiger dress that supermodel Gigi Hadid stormed on to the Met Gala red carpet with, especially that train. After all, it was a night of long trains, anyway. (Source: AP)

Tracee Ellis Ross in Comme Des Garçons: If Rita Ora was prettily wrapped in that Marchesa gown, then this looks like a wrapping gone wrong. But hey, given the theme of the evening, Tracee Ellis Ross in Comme Des Garçons fits brilliantly. (Source: AP)

Lily Aldridge in Ralph Lauren: As a dress this may not have made much of a splash, but those red stockings and bright pick, mesh mask really pushes this look by Lily Aldridge over the top. (Source: AP)

And just because we can't get enough of Priyanka Chopra in this Ralph Lauren trench-coat gown, with possibly the longest train in history of red carpet events, here it is again. (Source: Reuters)