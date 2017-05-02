Met Gala 2017: From Katy Perry to Rihanna; here are the best and worst dressed celebs

Latest News
Published on May 2, 2017 6:15 pm
    It's that time of the year again when celebs get brave on the red carpet. Yes, Met Gala always brings out the creative side with its outlandish themes and A-list guests but it's not always a good sight. There are always the ones who go a little too far and fail miserably but it's all in good spirit. After all, boring is not something we are looking out for at the Met Gala. This year, the theme was Rei Kawakubo/Comme de Garçon: Art of the In-Between and these ladies tried to bring about strange and surprising elements together. While some looked gorgeous, the others missed the mark. Take a look. (Source: AP)

    Katy Perry was by far the worst dressed celeb at the Met Gala. Dressed in a custom Maison Margiela piece, designed by John Galliano, the singer was covered in tulle and chiffon. She also wore a weird headpiece that had witness writtten across it. And we simply couldn't get our head around those springs on each side of her head with a design that looked like rearview mirrors. (Source: AP)

    Looks like Nicki Minaj forgot her pants at home when she showed up in a black gown lined with black PVC flowers and a waist belt with a giant face on it. (Source: AP)

    Zendaya can easily pass off as one of the best dressed at the Met Gala 2017 in this beautiful Dolce & Gabbana gown and a gorgeous Afro. (Source: AP)

    Adornments are good but not if it's as garish as Ashley Graham's look for the Met Gala 2017. (Source: AP)

    Helen Lasichanh's outfit had us really confused. Why would someone come to the Met Gala in an ill-fitted, costume where the arms are totally trapped? (Source: AP)

    Madonna looked ready for combat in a camouflage-printed gown, which she paired with a camo net and sparkling grills. The outfit did nothing for the talented singer. We think it looked drab. (Source: AP)

    Emma Roberts looked really glamorous in this DVF gown. It fitted her like a glove. (Source: AP)

    Selena Gomez didn't exactly try too hard to follow the theme but she looked really lovely in this Coach dress. (Source: AP)

    Hollywood's famous sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen had so many elements at play that it was difficult to pick up the least favorite. (Source: AP)

    Is it a human or a butterfly?! Or is it just Rihanna who had fallen into a pile of fabric swatches? The outfit was perplexing and so was her make-up with an entire compact of pink highlighter on her eyes and cheekbones. (Source: AP)

    Rita Ora's red ribbon dress had too much going on with ribbons, a pink underskirt and a trailing black and white train. (Source: AP)

    Looks like Hailee Steinfeld wore a black swimsuit which had a cape stuck to it. (Source: AP)

    Sofia Richie could have easily done better. First, we don't like the outfit and second, if she decided to turn up in the glittery number, she could have done with some ironing. Her gown looked crumpled. (Source: AP)

    Diane Kruger picked a Prada column gown for the event and she looked absolutely lovely. (Source: AP)

    A red Swarovski studded gown might look good on the red carpet but not a garish gown like Thandie Newton's. The floral headpiece and those over-smoked eye make-up made things worse. (Source: AP)

    Jessica Chastain looked ethereal in a buttercup yellow Prada gown. (Source: AP)

