1 / 13

With Christmas just around the corner, it's the busiest time for Santa Claus. So, where do you think you'll find the man with his huge sack, riding on a sleigh? Surely, he is not at the North Pole, but running around, passing through the chimneys -- delivering gifts. However, it seems Santa is doing much more than just catering gifts. As we know the man alone can't spread the Christmas cheer, so with his associates and elfs, it seems Santas around the world are running marathons, rowing boats and even feeding penguins! Yes, take a look at the various things people across the globe are doing this Christmas in the bright red suits and Santa hats. (Source: AP)