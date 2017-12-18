1 / 16

It's just a week away from Christmas and people around the world are busy preparing for the winter festival. With elaborate decorations and lightning on the streets, vibrant Christmas markets and breathtaking Christmas tree lighting, it's best to say celebrations have begun. Celebrated on December 25, every year, Christians around the world observe the joyous occasion of the birth of Jesus but with time it has become a global festival for all. Apart from the chills, there is carols and smell of gingerbread cookies and fruitcakes in the air too! Click through to see gorgeous Christmas decorations and lights across the world.



A display of Christmas decorations are seen at the main square of Nagyvarad (Oradea), Romania. (Source: AP)