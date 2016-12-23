Merry Christmas 2016: Gift ideas for friends, family, coworkers, boyfriend, girlfriend and many more

A Christmas tree is incomplete with the ornaments and twinkling lights, but the feeling of the festival is only fulfilling when we see stacks of gifts loaded at its base. Gifting tradition during Christmas is a practice associated with many rituals and fantasies. Be it kings and noble men gifting present to baby Jesus or our fantasy of receiving our cherished gift from Santa Claus - the thrill is inexplicable. Christmas is just around the corner and some of has certainly not had the time to select the perfect gift for family and friends. Not to worry, we've come up with a list of few unique items that you can gift your loved ones. And, we made sure some of the ideas are quirky and that will add a few laughter sessions during your celebrations. (Source: Amazon)

Candle Stand and Shadow lamps



Christmas is a festival of lights and lamps too. During the holy night use these unique candle-stands that also cast a significant shadow, making your Christmas Eve special. Perfect present for the entire family, these are available on Amazon and priced at Rs 299. (Source: Amazon)

Unisex 3D-print ankle socks



Christmas is all about stockings and socks. If you think the candy-printed stocking and socks are too cliche, then this what you need to gift your friend. Available in a set of five, these funky prints is perfect for your trendy friend. Priced at Rs 399, you can get these on Amazon. (Source: Amazon)

Wooden Face Eyeglass Holder Spectacles Stand



Do you have a friend or a family member who always forgets their glasses? We're sure you do. If not for anyone, buy this for our Dear Santa of course, he has to keep his glasses secured for reading all our gift-letters! Perfect for your grandparents and even parents, these wooden stands are way too cute. Available on Amazon starting from Rs 199, it's quite easy of our pockets too at the end of the month. (Source: Amazon)

X-mas Tree with Ferrero Rocher Filled Mason Jar



Christmas is incomplete without yummy cakes and chocolates - and nothing beats Ferrero Rocher! A unisex gift for just anyone from any group is your perfect festive present. It also comes along with a ornamented tree making it just hard to ignore. Available at Giftcart, you can buy this at Rs 1,275. (Source: Giftcart)

Wearable NailPolish Holder Ring A perfect gift for all the ladies in the house - from your teenage sister to your friend, this gift will really please women since we know how difficult it is to apply nailpaint in the festive rush without messing it up. With the wearable holder its even fit to apply nail polish while travelling! Ladies, all your nail paint problem during rush hours is solved. Priced at Rs. 199 and above it is available on Amazon. (Source: Amazon)

Beard Caring Kit



For the man in the family who love their whiskers, this is an ultimate gift. Available in two different kits for beginners who just have started to follow the beard trend and for the passionate enthusiasts the set include - beard oil, lotion, wash and also moustache wax. Available on Gangs of Beard, these sets are priced at Rs 796 and Rs 1,296. (Source: Gangs of beard)

Santa Claus Beer Dispenser



Many a time while visiting a pub we've fantasised of owning a beer dispenser ourselves at home to fulfil all our party goals. What's a better time in turning that dream into reality than Christmas? And when it comes in Santa-inspired look, it's a must buy. Priced at Rs 1,299 and available on Amazon, you even get a festive discount! (Source: Amazon)

Playing Card Whiskey Glass Set



Any party during festivals is enjoyed to the fullest by playing cards and sipping some wine or drinks. Be it Teen Patti during Diwali or rounds of Rummy or Bridge during Christmas - and for that wouldn't it be wonderful to have perfect matching glasses? Keeping that in mind, one can find these amazing glasses with card symbols and complimenting coasters on Happily Unmarried. So, on Christmas Eve this year unpack the box and get together with your drinking buddies! The four glasses and coaster set is priced at Rs 1,299. (Source: Happily Unmarried)