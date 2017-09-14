Marc Jacobs concluded New York Fashion Week with a colour blast

Marc Jacobs 2018 Spring collection was the most awaited show of the New York Fashion Week. Showcasing his designs were prominent models Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. Known for his quirky and eccentric designs, the American designer again left the audience in awe. The collection was a blend of vibrant colours,psychedelic prints outfitted silhouettes and diversity. The over all aura of the show resembled the Arabian Nights theme and was surely worth the wait. Marc Jacobs show marked the end of the New York Fashion Week. (Source: Reuters/AP)

An elaborate stage was set but no music was played during the show.(Source: Reuters)

Marc Jacobs collection looked inspired from summery tropical prints. The show was a blast of bold and bright colours. (Source:Reuters)

Model Gigi Hadid was seen wearing an over-sized blue-plaid suit along with brown thong sandals. The look was enhanced with an brooch embellished headgear. (Source: Reuters)

Instead of sticking to one style, the collection showcased a series of trends. From bold to minimalism, everything seemed to be a part of the show. (Source: Reuters)

Nicki Minaj, Emily Ratajkowski, Cindy Crawford and Miss Fame were some of the stars in the audience for Jacobs’s show. (Source: (AP Photo)

Over-sized suits teamed with turbans and sandals were just one of the many silhouettes the show offered. (Source: AP Photo)

Funky footwear with floor sweeping tassels were also created a ripple during the show. (Source: AP)

A model walked the ramp wearing a combination of an over-sized jacket. cargo pants and boots. (Source: Reuters)

Kendall Jenner walked the runway wearing a fitted turtle-neck along with bag and printed lowers. ( AP)

(Source: Reuters)

Elaborate coats were paired with funky (Source: Reuters)

Models wore bold and bright colours teamed with subtle footwear. (Source: AP)

A model wearing an over-sized green sweater teamed with a midi-skirt and sandals.(Source: Reuters)