HIT: Ananya Panday, daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday, might have not done a Bollywood film yet but her gorgeous looks is already much discussed and raved about. The 19-year-old recently made an appearance at Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris, and completely stole the show with her stellar style statement. The event, that is attended by girls from prestigious and reputed families, also witnessed the participation of Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe and other princesses. But it is staggeringly difficult to look away from Panday, who chose an off-shoulder fitted blue and black shimmery gown for her appearance at the society event. (Source: Bhavanapandey/Instagram)