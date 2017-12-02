12 / 20

HIT: If you thought airport looks are all about athleisure wear and denims, then you are mistaken. Recently, Aditi Rao Hydari stunned all when she stepped out in a beautiful anarkali. The Wazir actor was all decked up in an ivory number from the house of Rahul Mishra with beautiful and delicate floral prints on it. It’s an unusual choice for an airport look given the volume of the skirt, but she looked good. Don’t know if it was cumbersome to carry around all that weight but since it was an event she was heading to straight from the airport, we think it was feasible. Mishra’s delicate designs and muted palette seemed to have gone well with the sharp features of the actor. Stylist Sanam Ratansi accessorised the actor’s ensemble with statement earrings and a statement ring from Aquamarine Jewellery. (Source: Varinder Chawla)