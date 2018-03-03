MISS: Madhuri Dixit stepped out in a Rimple and Harpreet Narula outfit. Though we love the opulence of the piece, something the ace designers generally bring to their creations, we wish she had opted for a more trendy styling. To no one’s surprise, the designer duo’s royal blue anarkali was a lavish number. The two, who have been designing costumes for Bollywood’s period dramas like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and others, have a reputation for opulent clothing with intricate embroidery. And keeping with their signature style, Dixit’s ethnic ensemble had generous gold embroidered patterns all over it. The outfit was teamed with a sheer light blue dupatta with gold border and we think it looked lovely. Stylist Ami Patel accessorised the look with a pair of gold jhumkis and a ring, keeping it easy in the accessory department. The Dhak Dhak girl went with a nude palette for make-up and pink-tinted matte lips. She rounded out her look with hair styled into a chignon. (Source: shnoy09/ Instagram)