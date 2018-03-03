14 / 15

MISS: Shruti Haasan stepped out in a monochrome white ensemble from Varun Bahl. We give the actor credit for tapping into the hot trend of monochromes, but the choice of the outfit was boring. Haasan wore a criss-cross patterned white top with tassel detailing at the hem that was teamed with a pleated skirt with frills at the hem. We wish stylist Shreeja Rajgopal could have added some element to give the outfit a bit of lift. To be fair, Rajgopal did try to add a pop of colour to the monochrome outfit by accessorising the actor’s look with a pair of green earrings from Hyperbole Accessories, but it was way too little and made no impact. The actor’s nude make-up was another disappointment and we wish she had gone with some colour on lips to balance out the pale colour of her outfit. She rounded out her look with middle-parted soft curls and highlighted brows. (Source: shreejarajgopal/ Instagram)