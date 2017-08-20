Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora Khan rule the ramp on LWF W/F 2017 Day 5

Glamorous Kriti Sanon turned showstopper for Arpita Mehta at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/ Festive 2017 on Day 5. Mehta unveiled her collection ‘Midnight Muse’ sensuous but festive line that will thrill the Red Carpet Queens. The fabrics on her favoured list were silk, chiffon, Tabi silk and georgette that were moulded into the most gorgeous, feminine silhouettes. (Source: Lakme Fashion Week/ Facebook)

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon looked regal as she glided down the ramp in a dark blue ornate bralet and lehenga with enticing ruffled long trails to close the show. (Source: Lakme Fashion Week/ Facebook)

It was a fabulous fantasy of great formal wear, starting with the bandeau top and slit skirt worn with a matching cover. Lehengas looked stunning with bralets, while off-shoulder gypsy tops, long slit pencil skirts and flared strappy tops with floor skimming lehengas gave a variety to the wearer. (Source: Lakme Fashion Week/ Facebook)

The slit gown/coat and the tiered sheer maxi over a sexy bikini were unconventional entries. The magnificent, transparent, floor-length, ensemble with a silver body suit and bells sleeves was a dramatic fusion offering. (Source: Lakme Fashion Week/ Facebook)

It was an utterly dramatic offering with spaghetti straps, long sexy numbers and will-power creations that could be ideal for a destination-wedding trousseaux or a cocktail soirée. (Source: Lakme Fashion Week/ Facebook)

Ornate jackets were juxtaposed with a clever mix of fluid, flowing silhouettes that offered versatile options. Also seen on the ramp were pretty slip dresses, some sharply constructed jackets, pleated palazzo pants, cropped top sets and feminine ruffled floral lehengas. (Source: Lakme Fashion Week/ Facebook)

Designer Ridhi Mehra Sekhri’s ‘Adorne’ collection was unveiled at Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 on last day of the gala and Sensational Malaika Arora Khan turned showstopper for her. Her latest collection under the label was inspired by the beauty and intricate interiors of Islamic domes. (Source: Lakme Fashion Week/ Facebook)

Aimed at the bride and her entourage during the wedding festivities, the collection was an intense study in prints and embellishments.(Source: Lakme Fashion Week/ Facebook)

Bollywood beauty Malaika Arora made a show stopping entry in sheer, red, tulle, jumpsuit lavishly covered with tassels and a seductive long trail with beaded fringing. (Source: Ridhi Mehra/ Twitter)

Known for her innovative techniques, she presented printed, handmade, fabric stripes ingeniously woven together. The delicate bugle beads were turned into jaalis, while scallop print patches, fringes and tantalizing metallic and fabric tassels added oomph to the ensembles. (Source: Lakme Fashion Week/ Facebook)

To highlight the demi couture nature of the garments, the designer introduced laser cutwork on leatherette with metallics; splashes of butas with laser cut mirror effect sheets and tonal leatherette laser cut patches to highlight prints. (Source: Lakme Fashion Week/ Facebook)

Ruffled asymmetric anarkalis vied for attention with multi-tiered layered lehengas. Capes came down the ramp edged with faux ostrich feathers, while more uber-glam creations floated in quick succession.(Source: Lakme Fashion Week/ Facebook)

For ensembles so grand, the fabric base had to be lush as Chanderi, pure silk, pashmina, satin, suede and tulle, merged to enhance the bridal wear quotient. (Source: Lakme Fashion Week/ Facebook)

Inspired by the land where nature blooms, where the Earth and heaven come together for a gentle story in the land of Buddha, designing duo Vineet Kataria and Rahul Arya unveiled their collection ‘Sukhavati’ on Day 5.(Source: Lakme Fashion Week/ Facebook)

With superb handmade raw silk, tussar silk, cotton, along with the beauty of fragile Chanderi, the collection came alive on the ramp in its splendorous forms. The hand crafted aesthetics of the creations started with the complex French knots, intricate appliqués, zardosi sequin work, some colourful hand block prints and then gently moved to hand embroidery with machine textures.(Source: Lakme Fashion Week/ Facebook)

Opening the show with an ochre khaki quilted maxi, the ensembles moved to a kimono style jacket and skirt with intricate crane motif. The checked sari with long-sleeved blouse, rust dress with appliquéd flowers and the boat neck maxi splashed with floral appliqués were fashion forward offerings. The front pleated kurta, striped pant suit, beach kaftan, rose embroidered skirt and cropped pleated blouse will surely add to next season’s favourites. (Source: Lakme Fashion Week/ Facebook)