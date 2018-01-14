1 / 13

The year has just began and with that a string of festivals have also started. People in different parts of the country are busy celebrating Makar Sankranti and Pongal, marking the onset of spring and the harvest season. Keeping with the traditions, people in different parts of the country are celebrating Makar Sankranti by taking holy dip in rivers, flying kites and preparing sweets made of jaggery and sesame seeds. Pongal, that is celebrated by Indians all across the world, but especially in south India is a four-day festival, celebrated in the month of Thai, when crops such as rice are harvested. People during the festival, show their gratitude to the almighty and the generosity of the land. Here are some pictures of how people are celebrating these festivals.



Hindu devotees taking a dip at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati River, during the Makar Sankranti festival in Allahabad, on January 14. 2018. (Source: AP Photo)