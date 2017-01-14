Makar Sankranti 2017: From holy dip in Ganga to flying kites, here’s how people are celebrating festival around India

India is a land of diversity and each region has its own share of festivals that are celebrated with utmost fanfare and galore. Makar Sankranti is one such occasion that is celebrated across the country – with different names but with a common purpose.



The harvest festival celebrated by Indians across the world, falls on January 14, this year. Also known as Makara Sankranti, the festival denotes the entry of the sun into the zodiac sign of Makara (Capricorn) as it travels on its celestial path.



Here's how people around India celebrated the holy occasion. (Source: PTI)

Civil Defence people keep on a strict vigil from their speed boat on devotees during sunset at Sea shore of Gangasagar Island on Friday. Sadhus and devotees have gathered at Gangasagar for 'holy dip' on the occasion of Makar Sankranti festival. (Source: PTI)

A Hindu pilgrim takes a dip in the Ganges river ahead of the one-day festival of Makar Sankranti, at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata. (Source: Reuters)

Pilgrims arrive to take holy dip in river Ganges on the eve of Makar Sankranti festival during the annual Magh Mela in Allahabad on Friday. (Source: PTI)

Makar Sankranti also known as Uttarayan in many parts of the country is celebrated by flying kites. (Source: Express photo by Anand Singh)

Devotees offer prayers to the Sun at Gangasagar Island on Friday. Sadhus and devotees have gathered at Gangasagar for 'holy dip' on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. (Source: PTI)

A man blows a wind instrument and walks with a Gangireddu, a decorated bull, as part of celebrations to mark Makar Sankranti Hindu festival in Hyderabad. (Source: AP)

A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man holds his pet monkey as he walks inside a makeshift shelter, before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata. (Source: Reuters)

Kite sellers decorate a make shift wall with various types of kites before Makar Sankranti. (Source: Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)