The festival of Maha Shivratri is observed by devotees of Lord Shiva across India. Though Shivratris fall on the 14th day each month of the lunar calendar, Mahashivratri only falls once a year in the months of Fenruary-March. This year it is being celebrated on February 13-14. The festivities and pujas have already begun, with people fasting, performing pujas, going on processions, etc. Here are some photos of such Maha Shivratri festivities from across the country.



Girls offering prayers at a Shiva temple in Patna on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Tuesday. (Source: PTI)