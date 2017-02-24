Maha Shivratri 2017: Devotees across India offer prayers to Lord Shiva

Hundreds of thousands thronged Shiva temples, big and small, all over the country on Maha Shivratri on Friday to pray and offer flowers, bel (wood apple) leaves, milk, honey and more to the Lord. Men, women and children crowded Shiva shrines in towns, cities as well as rural areas. The bigger and more popular Shiva temples saw serpentine queues of devotees, each carrying offerings for the Lord. The solemn celebrations will conclude early on Saturday. On this day, devotees offer oblations of water, milk, honey, curd and sandal paste on the Shivling and flowers and fruit, especially the Bel fruit.



Devotees throng famous ancient temple of Lord Shiva on the occasion of Mahashivratri in Baijnath, near Dharamsala on Friday. (Source: PTI)

Across the country, innumerable Hindus fasted on Friday. Some avoided their normal food and consumed only fruits while others did not even sip water. (Source: Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Hindu temples across the country were decorated with bright lights and colourful decorations. (Source: Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Devotees offer prayers at Babulnath Temple, Walkeshwar on the auspicious occassion of Maha Shivrathri. (Source: Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

A devotee dressed up as Lord Shiva participates in a religious procession on eve of Maha Shivratri in Jammu. (source: PTI)

Devotees take part in a procession- 'Shiv baraat' on the occasion of Mahashivratri in Patna, Bihar. (Source: PTI)

Devotees dressed as Hindu god Shiva participate in a procession on the eve of Shivratri festival in Jammu. (Source: AP)

A model of the world's largest face statue of Lord Shiva is been taken around the city for the people to see, the real statue, around 112 feet high, was unveiled by Prime minister Narendra Modi on Maha Shivratri in Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. (source: PTI)

A Hindu holy man holds a mirror as he smears his body with ash and vermillion paste in the courtyard of Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Source: AP)