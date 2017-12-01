1 / 22

Madame Tussauds Delhi, which was inaugurated on November 30, has now officially opened for public. Housed in the heritage building Regal Cinema, which shut its doors earlier this year to make way for this global attraction, the two-storeyed exhibition has been specifically designed and structured with Indians in mind. From Salman Khan riding a rickshaw to Anil Kapoor from Slumdog Millionaire conducting Kaun Banega Crorepati? this museum is surely going to be a 'must visit' attraction in the city. Take a sneak peek at the wax models that are being displayed in the museum. (Express Photo by Avantika Chopra)