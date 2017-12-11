1 / 14

The Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 was a starry affair with the who's who of the film industry in attendance. And undoubtedly, some of the fashion turn-outs turned heads. Kareena Kapoor Khan was a clear winner, looking stunning in her dust pink gown while Deepika Padukone disappointed in her Monisha Jaising number. While the likes of Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt are known for giving fashion goals in most of their appearances, surprisingly Yami Gautam and Pooja Hegde got hearts racing in their sultry yet sophisticated numbers. Here's a look at the best and the worst dressed at the red carpet. (Source: Varinder Chawla, Shaleena Nathani/Instagram) (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)