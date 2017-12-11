Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt: Best and worst dressed at Lux Golden Rose Awards red carpet 2017
Best of Express
- ElectionsGujarat election LIVE UPDATES: Ahmedabad Police deny PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi permission to hold roadshows
- ElectionsGujarat elections: Why Pakistan's ex-director general wants Ahmed Patel as CM, asks PM Modi
- Handwara encounter: Three terrorists killed in overnight operation by security forces
- Rajasthan hacking: Afrazul left home at the age of 14 to work, saved all he could so family could study
- CitiesPassenger held under POCSO Act after actor alleges harassment on flight
- EntertainmentKareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu condemn teenage actor's alleged molestation
- EntertainmentFanne Khan wrap-up party: Aishwarya, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao photos
- EntertainmentDilip Kumar's latest photo to his birthday plans, here's all that wife Saira Banu shared
- EntertainmentLux Golden Rose Awards 2017: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor win big. Here's the complete winners list
- SportsIndia vs Sri Lanka: MS Dhoni 65, rest of India 47
- SportsFTP, playing days per year top BCCI’s SGM menu
- SportsIndia drag themselves past the finish line
- TechnologyOnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 unable to stream HD videos on Netflix, Amazon Prime
- TechnologyWhatsApp beta reveals private reply in groups coming soon, PIP mode too
- TechnologyIdea Cellular's Rs 509 recharge offers 1GB daily data, unlimited calling for 84 days