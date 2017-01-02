Romance in 2017? Here’s your love horoscope for all zodiac signs

LOVE AND ROMANCE HOROSCOPE BY NICHOLAS CAMPION



It’s a strange old year. Those two giant planets, sober Saturn and jolly Jupiter, form a relationship at the beginning of the year. This points to 12 months of complexity together with a fair dose of mystery. However, such times are always full of opportunity, as gaps open up in old certainties and smart people make a new world in line with their own potential. Sure, the ongoing challenge from passionate Pluto to eccentric, irascible Uranus points to yet more conflict and confrontation of the kind we are becoming tiresomely used to. But everywhere I look I see the possibility for people to assert their freedom against stale old conventions and superstitions. This year, will you find love? Have you found love? What's the romantic state of affairs? Here's what the stars have to say.



