"The world is a book and those who do not travel read only one page," said the famous Roman philosopher Augustine of Hippo. Are you planning to take a break and go for a trip? Well, you need to plan the accommodation too. So, if you're wondering where to stay, TripAdvisor rolled out its list of India's Top 25 Luxury Hotels for 2018, which is based on votes from millions of travellers worldwide. If grandeur and comfort is what you're looking for, and budget is not a constraint, choose from these hotels and enjoy a wonderful stay.