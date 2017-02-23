London Fashion Week 2017: 7 quirky designerwears that will blow your mind

Known for its fresh and innovative designs, London Fashion Week took place from February 17 to February 21 in 2017. A spirit of inclusivity was the buzz around the runway as model strutted down in fancy feminine wear. Steal a look at these seven quirky wears that will blow your mind! (Source: AP Photo)

Dressed in a colourful creation by designer Fydor Golan during the runway show, a model walked the ramp at the London Fashion Week. (Source: AP Photo)

A model displayed a creation by Christopher Kane during his Autumn/Winter 2017 show as part of London Fashion Week. (Source: AP Photo)

Donning an orange ensemble by designer Roksanda, a model posed for the shutterbugs during their Autumn/Winter 2017 show. (Source: AP Photo)

A model walked down in a black and maroon creation with a sheer bottoms by Emilio de la Morena during their Autumn/Winter 2017 show. (Source: AP Photo)

With a rainbow innerwear, a model paired up the white overcoat designed by Topshop Unique during their Autumn/Winter 2017 show. (Source: AP Photo)

Model Winnie Harlow displayed a design by Matty Bovan for Fashion East during the Autumn/Winter 2017 show. (Source: AP Photo)