Lohri 2017: Here’s how people are celebrating the harvest festival across India

Punjab and Haryana celebrate its harvest festival called Lohri, today. It is one of the most popularly celebrated festivals in the region. The festivities mark the harvesting of the winter (Rabi) crops and people celebrate the bounty through traditional folk dances, songs and delicious spread of dishes. Popular belief says Lohri signifies the longest night before the winter solstice, which is followed by the shortest day of the year known as Maghi, in the Hindi lunar calendar. People pray for fertility, prosperity and happiness during this festival. Click through to see more pictures from Lohri celebrations across the country. In picture, school girls wearing traditional Punjabi dresses perform at Lohri Festival in Amritsar. (Source: PTI)