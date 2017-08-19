LFW W/F 2017: Shraddha Kapoor looks like a vision as she turns showstopper for Rahul Mishra

Designer Rahul Mishra has maintained distance from calling a Bollywood face as a showstopper. But for his show at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2017, actress Shraddha Kapoor turned his muse and walked the runway.



The Half Girlfriend actress looked a dreamy in white as she glided down the ramp in a gorgeous embellished monsoon crane lehenga with hand embroidered muga silk magenta blouse and the superbly crafted chintz, scalloped, dupatta. (Source:Varinder Chawla)

The designer says that as a brand they are evolving and it won't be nice to remain rigid to certain things."Shraddha brought natural excitement for everybody in the team and they made this exception," Mishra said.(Source:Varinder Chawla)

Project Eve, the retail chain from Reliance Retail, teamed with Mishra who has created the 'Rahul Mishra for Project Eve' collection. (Source:Varinder Chawla)

Aimed at the 25-to-40-year-old fashionistas, Project Eve in Mumbai and Bangalore offers a great ambience that includes an in-store salon called Bounce, French gourmet cuisine at Cafe Noir, personal stylists, lounge and plush trial rooms. The apparel at Project Eve includes Indian, international, handloom brands like 'Swadesh' and its in-house label 'Project Eve'. (Source:Varinder Chawla)

Staying true to his roots, the designer's textiles -- Chanderis, Maheshwaris and Banarasis -- did all the fashionable talking when he showcased his fine motifs woven to bring back the heritage, culture of warp and weft. The light as air fabrics had a regal demeanour as chirping birds; kamal, genda and mogra along with hints of Mughal architectural inspirations were entwined into the weaves.(Source:Varinder Chawla)

Catering to the needs of the dynamic 'New Age' Indian woman, Mishra offered a festive collection that displayed the beauty and organic blend of handloom craft with impeccable construction.(Source:Varinder Chawla)

While the collection was predominantly festive India, Rahul brought in two gowns to cater to the western dresser. The swirling anarkalis, kurtas - some with backless silhouettes, the kirkita palazzos, Kamal jaal lehengas and the beautifully scalloped dupattas revealed Rahul’s experiments with embellishments. (Source:Varinder Chawla)