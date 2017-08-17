LFW W/F 2017: Ritu Kumar, Masaba, Sanjay Gupta and highlights from Day 1

Day 1 of the Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 started off with a bang with key designers such as Ritu Kumar, Masaba and Sanjay Garg presenting their collections. The young crop, though, kicked-off the fashion week with stunning silhouttes and concepts. There was some Bollywood bling as well, with Sonal Chauhan and Sayani Gupta acting as showstoppers for designers Sonal Verma and Shweta Kapur of the brand 431-88, respectively. Disha Patani walked for veteran Ritu Kumar, looking drop-dead gorgeous.

Sumiran Kabir Sharma, one of the Gen Next designers at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2017, displayed a line-up that was more than just "beautiful dresses" here on Wednesday. Sharma, the creative director of the brand Anaam, says his line was inspired by the red light area of Sonagachi and he wanted to focus attention on social issues like child abuse and women's trafficking through his clothes.

Day one of LFW started with the Gen Next show, where apart from brand Anaam, four other brands showcased their designs. The other new faces were (from left) Akshat Bansal, Deepak Pathak, Shenali Sema N' Rinzin Lama and Saaksha Parekh and Kinnari Kamat. They displayed varied designs, some of which were in asymmetrical patterns focussing on knots, while others displayed black as their theme in different patterns.

Sonal Chauhan and Sayani Gupta were the showstoppers for designers Sonal Verma and Shweta Kapur of the brand 431-88, respectively.

Disha Patani looked radiant as she walked down the ramp for designer Ritu Kumar on the first day of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017. The actor wore a beautiful, breezy outfit with bright floral embroidery on it. We love how the designer added a touch of modern element to the look while retaining the feminine elegance with the ruffle work. It's kind of unusual to mix a corset top, shorts and a sheer dress together to create an outfit, but it's ace designer Ritu Kumar we are talking about. We thinks she pulled it off beautifully. The stylists did a brilliant job too by giving Patani lovely tousled hair and sun-kissed make-up. (Source: Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Titled 'Sweet Surrender', the collection was dominated by pastel-hued outfits. (Source: Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Sunset inspired hues were also seen on the ramp. (Source: Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Aimed at the destination wedding in the tropics for the millennial bride’s trousseau, Masaba Gupta presented her bridal collection inspired by Himalayan Orchard Pure. It was an amalgamation of colour, silhouettes and prints for a variety of global buyers. The stellar line which was showcased at the fashion week was designed for every millennial bride using accents of orchard gardens, linear grass prints and floral buds in fluid strokes.

The fruity colours of apple, strawberry and peach were the colour story which Masaba used to create her vibrant collection. Clumps of earthy foliage suspended from the ceiling and on the ramp set the mood for the vibrant show and created a perfect orchard ambience. The shade card matched the richness of the inspiration as pink tones; light peach, grass green, sun yellow balanced the blues with rich shades of berry, ivory and hints of gold and silver touches.

The Sakalava tribe face paintings, rich flora, fauna and garments of Madagascar, Masaba turned them into a print story. In addition the designer played with paintings, figure murals, linear grass prints, abstract foliage and birds that were turned into rich colour pigments and digital prints. Saris were deconstructed and worn with sharply cut trousers but slip dresses appeared with fluid throws. For a more prèt offering blazer maxis, asymmetric kurtas and flared palazzos completed the look.

Kurtas were draped or layered, while polo neck long-sleeved Tees were worn with drop-crotch pants. A trapeze tunic and sharara, mini with poncho cover and the grand maroon gown with a gorgeous floor skimming cape were eye-catching entries. Corsets appeared with saris, skirts and dresses to highlight the moulding and contouring nature of the collection. The silhouettes were daring and indeed contemporary as flowing anarkalis swirled on the ramp with attached capes and corsets. Clouded silk dresses were detailed with knotted seams. Making a flamboyant entry were the bow tops, teamed with drop crotch dhotis; while patchwork capes added to the vibrant appeal of the collection.

Sanjay Garg unveiled a celestial collection at the Grand Opening Night show at Day 1 of Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017. Presented at the exquisite Royal Opera House, the city’s premiere heritage site.

Garg’s designs were synonymous with the innocent purity and bliss that angels represent. The intricate details revealed soft feathers and scalloped clouds of angels in flight which were made in handcrafted Chikankari on Bengal mul, zardozi and hand-woven brocade.

The angelic motifs, floral prints and geometric figures gave a serene and other-worldly aura to the whole collection.