LFW W/F 2017: Preity Zinta dazzles on the ramp for Shane and Falguni Peacock on Day 3

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta turned showstopper for designer duo Shane and Falguni Peacock on Day 3 at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/ Festive 2017. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Veer-Zaara actress graced the ramp in an off-shoulder floor-length smoky grey gown with exquisite emerald earrings that made her look like royalty. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actress received accolades when she walked confidently on the runway and flaunted her trademark dimpled smile. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Falguni and Shane Peacock Spring/Summer 2018 collection "Cassiopeia" was a fashionable intergalactic experience at the fashion gala. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Supermodel Ujwala Raut opened the show in a figure-hugging embellished bodysuit stylised with a long cape and an organza jacket and looked every inch a glamorous diva.(Source: Varinder Chawla)

The collection also had micro mini dazzled, sequined, dresses that were aimed at the youthful space traveller, while the splash of beads and feathers on the garments was just perfect for the trendy jetsetters. The space age theme also appeared with bits of champagne tones that were sprinkled on evening gowns. The metallic nature of the weaves made the style statement for the coming season. (Source: Varinder Chawla)