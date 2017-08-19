LFW W/F 2017: Esha Gupta wows in blue and gold for Amit Aggarwal on Day 3

The absolutely sensational, Esha Gupta turned showshtopper for fantasy designer Amit Aggarwal at Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017.



Inspired by the gorgeous island of Monaco on the French Riviera where the rich and famous rub shoulders, Aggarwal's bridal couture collection called ‘Monaco from the Heart of Kashi’ was a lush story of glamour and style. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Gupta ended the show with her amazing entry in a gold moulded corset blouse worn with an electric blue lehanga that dazzled with gold appliquéd flowers.(Source: Varinder Chawla)

The geometric formation of metallic strings criss-crossed the ramp, while the sound of temple bells, drums and chants set the mood for a grand extravaganza that brought together the beauty of Monaco, with the traditional heritage of Kashi in a stylish and fashionable manner.(Source: Varinder Chawla, Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Drawing his designing thoughts from the art, culture, and architecture of palaces and Opera De Monte Carlo, the motifs, carvings and drapery was cleverly matched with the brocades of Benares. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Taking his designing board further into sustainable couture, Amit worked with the traditional Banaras brocades and saris from around the country. He then brought in his expert techniques of industrial pleating; latticing and inserting recycled polymer strips.(Source: Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

It was drama of the ultimate kind with the opening creation – a silver corset and draped sari entry. What followed was a mind-boggling presentation of panelled gowns, moulded corsets, velvet coats over midi skirts, off-shoulder ensemble, scintillating red corset with an eye-catching drape and a gold gown with geometric strips. (Source: Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)