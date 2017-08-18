LFW W/F 2017: Anavila, The Chola and highlights from Day 2

Day 2 of the Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 started off by emphasising on an significant issue and combining it with fashion - sustainable fashion. Sunita Shanker, Anavila and Gaurav Jai gupta were some of the fashion houses who presented their collections. Actors Neha Dhupia, Kabir Bedi and Jim Sarbh were some of the stars who walked the ramp on Day 2 of Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017. Day 1 saw the new crop of the Bollywood industry like Disha Patani, Sayani Gupta and Sonal Chauhan walking the ramp, while fashion designers like Rtu Kumar and Masaba Gupta presenting their collections. Click through to see more pictures from what happened at LFW W/F Day 2.

Neha Dhupia walked the ramp for The Chola Label by Sohaya Misra in a charcoal-grey shirt with a pleated white skirt.

Kabir Bedi was spotted walking the ramp with his wife Parveen Dusanj.

Actor Jim Sarbh turned showstopper for designer Anuj Bhutani on the Textile and Sustainable day of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2017.

IMG Reliance brought together three post-consumer waste fabric designers who successfully highlighted the importance of sustainable fashion with their amazing colelctions on Day 2.

Stopping the Chola show in a stylish but lively way was hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, who rocked down the ramp in checked asymmetric waistcoat, white relaxed shirt and grey elephant pants.

Designer Anuj Bhutani tied up with Geetanjali Woollens for a woollen winter winders themed show.

Keeping to his characteristic clean, relaxed lines, Bhutani used the fabrics from Geetanjali Woollens in a comfortable, fluid style that will appeal to both sexes. The colours were neutral but deep, in shades of beige, grey, dusty green and orange; while the collection offered separates in varying styles with discreet detailing.

For women, it was a grey sack dress, an orange simple Tabard, belted coat with shift and knitted cardigan worn with a curved hem tunic. Jim was his showstopper.

The Craftmark show by the All India Artisans and Craftworkers Welfare Association (AIACA) was not only a fashionable showcase of crafts and designers but also an interesting presentation on the various artisans and their skills, which were beautifully utilised by three top designers at 6Degree Studio during Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017.

The beauty of silhouettes is the fortè of Sonal Chitranshi and her label ‘Soul Roots’ so the collection was a line of easy kurtas in vivid colours along with matching churidars or loose trousers. Using the thread counting method and no tracing on hand woven, breathable cotton, the designer showcased a variety of mix dresses, tunics, kurtas, saris, dupattas and dhotis. The favoured colours were all muted tones of greys, blues and yellows.

The five artisan-designer pairs created a stylish 'jugalbandi' of craft, weaves and contemporary fashion that gave the applauding audience an intense fashion experience.

The Paramparik Karigar initiative was undertaken to provide sustained livelihood to the craftsmen and ensure the participation of their next generation in the continuation of the heritage.