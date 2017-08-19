LFW Winter/Festive 2017 Day 4: Elli Avram turns into a gorgeous bride for designer Manoj Agarrwal

The bespoke bridal wear designer, Manoj Agarrwal composed an iconic collection that was authentic and rich in heritage at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017. Elli Avram turned into a gorgeous bride in her all-red, embroidered, lehenga with a long embellished trail and well draped dupatta.



The line was tastefully constructed, in order to impersonate the elegance of an authoritative historical figure as impactful as Jodhaa Bai. Royal architecture played a pivotal role in the design process of the garments.

He made the audience time travel to the grand era of the Rajputs and the Mughals, who were known for their extravagant lives and effortlessly delivered, a stunning bridal wear collection on the runway.

Subtle embroidery motifs in pastel hues were seen on a palette of crimson, ink blue and brown that looked ravishing. Raw silk and tulle were used to create the ambitious ethnic attires that elevated the appeal of the imperial theme. The designer took an important piece of history and artistically transformed it with the magic of his craft.

At the Johnnie Walker – The Journey show, Asa Kazingmei made fashion lovers in the audience applaud his amazing creativity. "Inspired by ancient warriors with metal punk as the main focus and a touch of modern culture, my collection this season shows strength and courage of individuals through various aspects in their life. The outfits portray glamour and power and the message is to strive harder every day to be more. Our Johnnie Walker inspired collection is an extension of my belief that like the striding man, every individual must keep walking through whatever hardships come across our path," said Asa.



Ali Fazal walked the ramp for the designer.

Asa has always presented fearless fashion and this season he brought ‘Invincible’ haute couture with his customary strong, styling, elements. For the designer, fashion has to be beyond simplicity so the mix of ancient warriors’ influences and contemporary punk culture made a dramatic, emphatic, style statement on the ramp. Asa worked only with a fabric base that comprised leather and denim but detailing was once again with the intelligent use of metal work that featured chains, spikes and fringes. The sharply cut garments in myriad silhouettes offered structural cuts, detailing and were further enhanced with clever embroidery.

Ending the show was the ‘true blue warrior’ Vidyut Jamwal, whose leather /denim jacket, multi pocket pant with zippered detailing and vest proved that he was all ready to fight it out. And that is just what the Commando actor did on the ramp! He demonstrated his expertise with two swords in a perfect warrior like demeanour.

Shreeya Somaiya's collection was inspired by Carine Roitfeld’s CR fashion book on Marie Antoinette. Marie Antoinette, the last queen before the French Revolution was the ultimate risk taker of the time in terms of being bold and edgy. The designer's take was to contemporise and make the fashion wearable for the modern Indian women. The silhouettes had a wide range including Duchess satin slip dresses, asymmetric skirts, jackets and shift dresses in soft pink and crimson with ruffle detailing.

White shirts under denim bustier and jackets, with pearl edging, teamed with a scarlet and pale pink tulle skirts with 3D flowers appliques were other impressive looks. Organza, chiffon and denim were the fabrics used to create innovative textures along with pearl and crystals to reinvent the charm of the astonishing historical figure. The designer improvised the jewels and accessories of that era and infused them as surface ornamentation while floral appliqués were another technique used to add to the ladylike approach to the line.

Making a strong fashion statement with his new colour forecast, Ujjawal Dubey for his label Antar Agni at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/festive 2017 unveiled his ‘Disobedient’ collection for both men and women. Ujjawal’s construction and designing techniques have been his signature that has revolutionised the concept of menswear and womenswear. His new line amalgamated the timeless quality of eastern classic silhouettes with international trends, thus bringing a certain amount of disobedience to his collection.

Menswear had the characteristic asymmetric silhouettes for waist coats and kurtas. Knit sherwanis, collarless shirts and shawl collar jackets made for great fashion statements.

Womenswear had a gentle, feminine, touch with stark shapes. Asymmetrical, double-breasted coat and dress were simple with machine embroidery; while jumpsuits with side pockets looked comfortable and relaxed. The double-breasted dress with a soft backless coat, grey midi with cowl cover, two-toned kurta, maxi dress with asymmetric cover and rouched back drape proved it was a balanced collection.

Delhi based duo Monika and Nidhi brought together a line that was exquisite, yet, experimental in its own way. Pernia Qureshi gracefully walked the ramp in an embellished ivory lehenga with stylised choli that had intricate details. It was the perfect winter wedding outfit for the new age women.

The collection had all the elements for a perfect fairy tale, right from the extravagant ensembles to the fragile embroidery and the vintage style quotient. The silhouettes were an ode to the Victorian era, but a contemporary twist was given to the ballroom skirts teamed with well-tailored corsets, cholis, cropped tops with elongated sleeves and capes with feather and fringe detail along with a metallic sari that sparkled like pixie dust. Waists were cinched to add a more figure-hugging accent to the collection.

Georgette, tulle, organza, satin and crepe were the fabrics chosen to construct this mystical labour of love. Salmon pink, colonial blue, Edwardian vanilla and jade were the hues picked to glorify the narration of tales from the ancient period.

When the inspirations for the collection are the draping styles of the Buddhist monks with the multiple layers and interesting waist belts; then the look has to be serene, spiritual and sophisticated. Divyam Mehta's 'The Black Monk' collection at Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 had subtle glamour. With the collection predominantly in black and cement grey, the effortless styling was interpreted with layered drapes, skirts, and relaxed wide leg monk trousers. Divyam also took a hint of inspiration from the artworks of French artist Jean Degottex to give a more comprehensive angle to his theme and designs.

The delicate Shibori patterns and interesting block prints gave an innovative texturing to the handloom wool and matka silks. But it was the imaginative Kantha work from Bengal and the thread embroidery that finally completed the ethereal look. The menswear started with a fluid kurta and loose trousers, black/ white coat, cropped/crushed shirt and dhoti pants. The low buttoned double-breasted jacket with draped baggy pants was an interesting addition. The cowled waistcoat worn with matching pants and jacket was an unusual version; while the Sherwani/shawl and bundi/kurta combos with asymmetric lapels and the black/white poncho with low-crotch pleated pant further confirmed the theme of the show.

When it comes to the colourful fantasy of digital prints, Ajay Kumar is the master of the genre. For Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017, the designer's 'Bhu-Svah' collection was inspired by the beauty, culture, flora, and fauna of India. The collection brought to the forefront the sustainability of style with the use of natural fabrics.