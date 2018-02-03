The “Neel” collection by Gaurang presented on the third day of Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 was devoted to shades of timeless indigo hues. With the handspun yarns procured from different clusters in India, the ace designer used his favourite weaving technique of Jamdaani and incorporated indigo in Kota, Benaras, Patan Patola, Paithani, Khadi, Kanjivaram and Dhaka weaves. His collection also included the cherished block prints like Ajrakh, Dabu, Bagh, Bandhani, Shibori, Leheriya and Batia. (Source: Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)