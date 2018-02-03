1 / 11

On Day 3 of the ongoing Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018, Kalki Koechlin made heads turn as she turned showstopper for the designer label, Amoh by Jade. Wearing a sheer off-shouldered, sensuous blouse and an ornate, ivory lehenga she ended the show with a bang as the designer duo unveiled their “The Descendants Of Niyam Raja” collection on the ramp. Inspired by the royal descendants of the mountain God -- Niyam Raja, from the Niyamgiri hill in Odisha, which is a home to the Dongria Kondh tribe -- the collection had immaculately tailored garments.