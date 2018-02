4 / 18

When it comes to sartorial distinction and creative chutzpah, people of the Northeastern states have them in spades. As evidenced by a growing tribe of designers and their textile explorations, and the popularity of street-style stars and bloggers from the region, fashionable folk from the states could teach the rest of the fraternity a thing or two about inventiveness, originality and sustainability. “Action Northeast” and #NortheastMojo, a conceptual runway presentation featuring six designers from the sister states at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 edition is proof. (Source: Varinder Chawla)