Lakme Fashion Week: Here’s what happened behind the scenes
Updated on February 1, 2018 6:08 pm
IMG Reliance in collaboration with the United Nations in India is hosting an action-oriented dialogue on the northeastern region (NER) followed by a curated show featuring six sustainable fashion designers from the region on Sustainable Fashion Day on February 1. The collaboration with the United Nations in India aims to boost the local sustainable economy of the NER. It is an attempt to showcase the exciting potential of the region to mainstream stakeholders, including brands and designers. (Source: Photo by Amit Chakravarty)
At the show, the six featured designers will tap into an evocative tradition of weaves to propel movement towards creating supply chain frameworks that can provide sustainable livelihoods for artisans and bridge the gap between the NER and industry stakeholders. (Source: Photo by Amit Chakravarty)
Several leading champions doing transformational work in sustainability will be part of this dialogue that will be led by Yuri Afanasiev, Resident Coordinator, United Nations in India. (Source: Photo by Amit Chakravarty)
Designers from six of the eight northeast states (Manipur, Assam, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh) will champion their work with artisans. (Source: Photo by Amit Chakravarty)
The designers are Daniel Syiem, Kuzu, Jenjum Gadi x Exotic Echo Society, Khumantem, Tilla by Aratrik and Sonam Dubal. (Source: Photo by Amit Chakravarty)
This collaboration brings British designer Bethany Williams and Indian designer Aratrik Dev Varman of the Tilla label together to explore new fashion systems and approaches with female textile artisans in the NER. (Source: Photo by Amit Chakravarty)
The five-day fashion week will start on January 31 and day two will be dedicated to textiles and sustainable fashion. (Source: Photo by Amit Chakravarty)