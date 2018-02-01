1 / 7

IMG Reliance in collaboration with the United Nations in India is hosting an action-oriented dialogue on the northeastern region (NER) followed by a curated show featuring six sustainable fashion designers from the region on Sustainable Fashion Day on February 1. The collaboration with the United Nations in India aims to boost the local sustainable economy of the NER. It is an attempt to showcase the exciting potential of the region to mainstream stakeholders, including brands and designers. (Source: Photo by Amit Chakravarty)